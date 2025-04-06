Two Emergencies Ministry aircraft deliver over 68 tons of humanitarian aid to Myanmar

MANDALAY /Myanmar/, April 6. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 68 tons of humanitarian aid, which includes foodstuffs, generators and tents, to Myanmar's Mandalay, said Sergey Vorontsov, head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's composite unit operating after the earthquake in the country.

Vorontsov detailed that two ministry aircraft transported essential disaster relief supplies to the affected region. "The shipment contains standard items for such emergencies - primarily food, diesel generators, tents and basic necessities," he explained. "Over 68 tons have already been delivered. We will send 160 tents and 32 generators to the hardest-hit areas," Vorontsov noted.

The official highlighted the critical power situation in Myanmar. "Even in normal times, the republic's electricity infrastructure is poor," Vorontsov noted. "The earthquake damaged 90% of existing systems. Our priority is sheltering survivors in tents and meeting their basic needs," he concluded.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. Over 3,000 people were killed in Myanmar, and residential buildings and infrastructure facilities suffered damage.