Greenland will benefit from joining the US, Trump believes

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. The people of Greenland will benefit from joining the US, US President-elect Donald Trump said.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside world," he wrote on his page on the social network Truth Social.

Trump also confirmed that his son, Donald Trump Jr., will travel to the island "to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights".

Earlier, Danmarks radio reported that Donald Trump Jr. would arrive in Greenland on Tuesday. According to the broadcaster, no meetings are planned between the son of the US president-elect and members of the Greenland government. Greenland's public broadcaster KNR, on the other hand, noted that this unexpected visit comes at a time of intense political debate about Greenland's future relationship with Denmark. The discussions began after Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said in his New Year's address that the island should seek independence from Denmark.

Late last year, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that Washington needs to control Greenland. In response, Egede insisted that the island was not for sale.

During Trump's first presidential term in 2019, American media wrote that he was interested in the possibility of acquiring Greenland, a territory within Denmark with extensive autonomy rights. The kingdom's authorities refused to discuss the sale of Greenland, calling the idea absurd.