Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced implementation of the final stage in developing national strike systems that will be the response to placement of US missiles in Germany.

"Development of such systems is at the final stage with us," Putin said. "We will take tit-for-tat measures on their deployment, considering actions of the US and their satellites in Europe and other regions of the world," he stressed.

The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets when speaking at the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg.