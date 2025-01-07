Trump says Putin wants to hold talks with him on Ukraine

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin would like to meet with him for talks on Ukraine.

"I know that Putin would like to meet," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Trump declined to say when the meeting could take place, but said it would be inappropriate to hold it before he takes office on January 20.

Putin said at news conference on December 19 that he is ready to talk with Trump at any time and could do it at a face-to-face meeting. The Russian president said then he didn’t have an idea when such meeting could take place.