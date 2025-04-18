MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The seizure of 51 land plots at Ukraine’s Polokhov lithium deposit, one of the largest in Europe, indicates the imminent finalization of a minerals deal between Kiev and Washington, said Nikolay Novik, associate professor of the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs, School of International Affairs at Russia’s Higher School of Economics.

"Now that the Polokhov lithium deposit has been seized, this can be seen as evidence that the deal with the United States is at hand. To formalize the investment fund, it is necessary to somehow clear the ownership slate from private individuals and foreign companies to the country's resource base," he told TASS.

But this won’t be easy, he suggested.

"These deposits have long been controlled by Western multinational resource companies, including Canada’s Cameco, Britain’s Urenco, Australia’s European Lithium and others," Novik explained.

"Ukraine is systematically implementing [US President Donald] Trump's pragmatic plan to give partial control over the country's resources and infrastructure to the United States. These include deposits of titanium, uranium, lithium, and rare earth resources, as well as gas pipes and transfer stations. This is done to compensate for the financial and material costs incurred by the United States in the framework of assistance to Ukraine in 2022-2024."

The expert said that this process started when Trump was elected.

"It began with isolated statements, followed by the first unsuccessful trips of Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, to negotiations in Kiev in February, and the shocking dialogue between [Vladimir] Zelensky with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the White House, demanding that $300 billion be returned, later reduced to $100 billion. The final decision was the creation of an investment fund, which will receive contributions from Kiev's income from royalties and rents from mining, where the United States will have the right of ‘first offer’ and leading positions."

Earlier the Pechyorsk District Court of Kiev ordered the seizure of deposits located in the Kirovograd Region, which was mined by Ukrainian enterprise Ukrlitiydobycha, owned by local businessman Sergey Tabalov.