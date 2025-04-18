Next round of US-Ukrainian minerals deal talks to begin April 24

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A new round of talks between the United States and Ukraine on a potential minerals deal will kick off on Thursday, April 24, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister and Ukraine’s Trade Representative Taras Kachka said.

"A new round of talks will start on Thursday, April 24. We are now working with legal teams - ours and the American's - trying to resolve technical issues, online and in writing, to reduce them to the most sensitive matters requiring a political decision," he told the Rada television channel.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian cabinet released a memorandum of intent that was signed by the two countries on April 17. As follows from the document, the sides intend to finalize the minerals deal by April 26, for which ends Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal will travel to the United States next week. However, there was no mention of when exactly the next round of talks would take place.

The minerals deal was derailed on February 28 after a verbal spat between Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House. On March 27, Kiev said it had received a revised deal from Washington, which turned out to be much tougher on Ukraine that the previous one. Shortly after, the sides resumed talks on the document and Trump warned Zelensky of big troubles should he opt to drift away from the deal.