Moscow, Tehran try to make Russia-Iran travel most comfortable — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are working to make travel between Russia and Iran for their citizens as smooth and convenient as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"Prior to the [Russian-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership] treaty, a number of steps were taken to simplify the visa regime for certain categories of citizens. In addition, Iran is among the many countries that use the electronic visa system introduced last year, and it is as simple as possible," the Russian foreign minister said, responding to a question about the possibility of abolishing visas between the two states.

"Now we are taking additional steps on a number of documents, including to fully exempt embassy staff, both diplomats and holders of service passports, from visa obligations. A draft agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groups of Russian and Iranian citizens is in its final stage," Lavrov added.