Trump blames Biden for conflict in Ukraine

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump accused the country’s incumbent leader, Joe Biden, of showing incompetence that ultimately helped set in motion Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"Russia went and attacked Ukraine <…> They said these guys [the Biden administration] are incompetent; they don’t know what they are doing," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. "But we know what we are doing now, and that’s gonna all end. We have a great military."

Trump also said his term will start in a world engulfed in conflict.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to an appeal for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He said the purpose of the operation is to protect the people that had been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years. According to Putin, the main goals are the demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.