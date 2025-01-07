Russia says its Su-34 launched glide bombs at Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. An Su-34 fighter-bomber launched guided glide bombs and destroyed Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The crew of a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 multi-role supersonic fighter-bomber delivered a strike on a cluster of Ukrainian military manpower and armored and motor vehicles near the border in the Kursk Region," the statement said.

The strike employed guided glide bombs, according to the ministry.

Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and military vehicles were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure, according to the ministry.