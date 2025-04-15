Kremlin does not think EU foreign policy chief’s aggressive rhetoric ‘right’

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin pays attention to the aggressive rhetoric of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and does not consider it right, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Kallas demanded that EU member states and candidate countries refrain from taking part in the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, threatening "consequences" for violating this demand.

"We pay attention to her very aggressive statements. We do not think they are right," the spokesman said in response to a TASS question.