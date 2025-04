MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. A future Ukraine peace deal has no clear outlines yet, but the political will of Moscow and Washington to move toward a settlement is evident, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He was commenting on a statement by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who said the sides have come closer to a peace deal.

"There are no clear outlines of any deal yet. But there is a political will to move toward a deal," Peskov stated.