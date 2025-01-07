Russia’s Utair plane lands in Moscow after malfunction of engine stabilizer

Khanty-Mansiysk, January 7. /TASS/. A UTair plane headed from St. Petersburg, Russia to Samarkand, Uzbekistan landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport following a malfunction of the right engine’s stabilizer, the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"The reason was a technical malfunction of the right engine’s stabilizer," the statement said.

Prosecutors are looking into the incident.

Utair earlier told TASS that the pilot in command decided to make a landing after a stabilizer notification light illuminated in the cockpit. The landing was as usual, without any casualties. A backup plane is being prepared to continue the flight.