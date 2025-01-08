Russia to expand gas supplies to Central Asia and consider India pipeline — experts

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russia will expand gas supplies to Central Asia to 10-15 billion cubic meters in the coming years and may reconsider exploring the gas pipeline route to India, experts interviewed by TASS suggested. Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline could surpass the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025.

"Work is underway with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to increase the throughput capacity of the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline using reverse flow technology. The potential increase could reach 10-12 billion cubic meters annually," Deputy Head of the National Energy Security Fund Alexey Grivach said. Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman estimated the increase could reach 12-15 billion cubic meters per year.

Russia will also boost pipeline gas exports to China, experts noted. Gazprom has already reached the maximum annual volumes of supplies via Power of Siberia ahead of schedule and signed supplemental agreements with Chinese partners. As a result, Russian gas exports via this route may exceed the designed 38 billion cubic meters by 2025, Maria Belova, research director at the Implementa company, explained. Moreover, gas deliveries via the Far Eastern route are expected by 2027, which will raise the total volume of gas supplied to China to 48 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, Russia is currently considering two new gas pipeline routes to China: Power of Siberia-2, running through Mongolia, to supply 50 billion cubic meters, and a pipeline via Kazakh territory to deliver 45 billion cubic meters (35 billion for China and 10 billion for gasification of northeastern Kazakhstan). Experts view Power of Siberia-2 as the better-developed and preferred option, as it will enable gasification of large Siberian cities and supply China's major metropolitan regions with advanced consumption systems.

However, economic efficiency should be the deciding factor in project selection, taking into account construction costs and the price formula agreed upon in the supply contract, Belova said. The lack of an agreement on Power of Siberia-2 could make the Kazakh route more likely, Kaufman added.

Prospects of a gas pipeline to India

The construction of a gas pipeline from Iran to India via Pakistan was first proposed in 1996. Later, Russia signed a memorandum with Iran and Pakistan, indicating the parties' intent to support the project for constructing the 1,200-kilometer-long Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline. Gazprom was also expected to participate. However, in 2021, the Russian holding announced that it did not plan to construct the pipeline to India due to the project’s high costs.

Studies on the pipeline's design revealed that all proposed options were commercially unfeasible, although the current geopolitical climate could bring additional arguments in favor of pursuing this direction, Belova noted.

"Regarding India, some preliminary work is ongoing, but the Indian market is not officially part of discussions on transit through Iran. The stage is still quite preliminary," Grivach emphasized. Finam analysts believe that as the LNG market develops, the concept of a pipeline to India becomes less relevant.