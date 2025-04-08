Brazil confirms President Lula da Silva to visit Moscow on May 9 — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia attaches special importance to the impending visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to Moscow on May 9, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky told TASS Analytical Center.

"Indeed, the Brazilian president received an invitation from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to come to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Moscow, which, as everyone understands perfectly well, will be held on May 9. And this invitation was accepted," he said. "Now we are working to resolve all the issues related to arranging the trip."

"Certainly, we attach absolute priority and decisive importance to the upcoming meeting between the heads of our countries, as it is this event that will determine in the near future the format of political dialogue, the development of our ties on the international stage, including within BRICS, and in general the bilateral agenda," Labetsky went on to say.

The ambassador mentioned that Brazil was the only Latin American country to send troops to fight in World War II, with the Brazilian Expeditionary Corps fighting in Italy on the side of the Allies between 1944 and 1945.

"We highly appreciate the contribution made by our Brazilian partners to the Victory over fascism. I believe it is logical and reasonable that Brazil will be represented at the highest level at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory," he said.

The diplomat expressed the opinion that for "this country it is now important to reaffirm that fascism did not prevail in the past and will not prevail in the future, and remind that Brazil contributed to the Victory.".