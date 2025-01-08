Turkey establishes state-run Cybersecurity Directorate — decree

ANKARA, January 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has established the Cybersecurity Directorate headquartered in Ankara, according to a decree published by the government's Resmi gazete.

The agency will develop and implement the country's cybersecurity policy, design domestic products and technologies as part of the national cybersecurity framework, and collaborate with government agencies and the private sector on IT security risks and threats. It is also tasked with engaging the public on cybersecurity matters and providing professional training.

The headquarters of the department will be located in Ankara, employing 135 people. Branches of the office may open in the country and abroad, if necessary. The directorate will operate under the president's administration and have its own budget.

The need to establish a specific structure for ensuring cybersecurity in Turkey was announced at the country's National Security Board meeting in July 2024. It was stated that the new agency would be similar in structure to the US National Security Agency.