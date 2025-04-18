Russia ready to play any useful role for Iran in its agreements with US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist and take on any role in the agreements between Iran and the US that would be beneficial for Tehran, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"We are ready to help, to mediate, to play any role that will be valuable from Iran's point of view and that will be acceptable to the United States," the top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow maintains that the only viable path "is an agreement focused solely on nuclear issues." "And I would like to underline that Iran is prepared to pursue an agreement within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This is a key principle that must be acknowledged by those attempting to complicate the negotiations with unrelated issues, thereby creating a very dangerous situation," the top diplomat emphasized.

On April 12, indirect talks took place in Muscat between US and Iranian representatives under Omani mediation to address the situation surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US side was led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was productive and calm, and both parties agreed to continue discussions.

On Thursday, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce announced that the next round of negotiations would be held in Rome on April 19.

The talks in Oman marked the first high-level engagement between officials from the two countries since 2022. They aim to resolve long-standing tensions over Iran's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he is willing to use force if Iran refuses the deal.