Armenia not considering removal of Russian military base — Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, January 8. /TASS/.The Armenian government is not currently discussing any changes to the agreement on the deployment of Russia's military base in the republic, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference.

"The issue of withdrawing the Russian military base from Armenia is not on the agenda at the moment," he stated.

"I consider it important to emphasize that the observers of the EU civil mission continue to be present on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is crucial. We are convinced that as long as the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains undelimited, and as long as false accusations of ceasefire violations against our armed forces persist, the EU mission is essential and necessary for us," Mirzoyan noted.