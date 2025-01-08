Canada's opposition leader vows to prevent his country from joining the US

OTTAWA, January 8. /TASS/. The leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, has promised to prevent the country from joining the US and to ensure the security of its borders, including in the Arctic, if he wins the election.

"Canada will never be the 51st state. Period. We are a great and independent country. <…> I will fight for Canada," the politician said in a statement on the X social network.

Poilievre also claimed that in the future he intends to ensure the complete security of Canada's borders.

"When I am Prime Minister, we will rebuild our military and take back control of the border to secure both Canada and the U.S. We will take back control of our Arctic to keep Russia and China out," he vowed.

He also accused current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of failing to convey "these obvious points" to Americans.

On January 6, Trudeau announced that he would step down as chairman of the ruling Liberal Party of Canada and resign as prime minister after a new Liberal leader is elected. The Canadian election is currently scheduled for October, but may be held earlier due to the prime minister's resignation. In early January, Nick Nanos, head of the research company Nanos Research, reported that Trudeau is currently trusted by only 17.4% of Canadians, while Poilievre's rating is 40%, so he has every chance of becoming the next prime minister of Canada.