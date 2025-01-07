President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to all Russian people on Orthodox Christmas holiday, pointing out to the Russian Orthodox Church’s "tremendous creative role in uniting the people and in preserving our historical memory," the Kremlin’s press office the president as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

"This bright, much-awaited holiday is dear to millions of people all over the world," the message from President Putin reads. "It gives believers joy and hope and inspires good thoughts, deeds and actions.

"During the Christmas season we clearly feel with all our heart how important for us are parental, family traditions that are being handed down from generation to generation," he said.

"I should say that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in Russia play a tremendous creative role in uniting the people and in preserving our historical memory and unique cultural and spiritual heritage," the Russian president pointed out.

"Religious organizations make a meaningful contribution to strengthening the institution of the family, to educating young people and to affirming in society such intransient moral ideals and values as caring for one's neighbor, mercy and compassion, and support for those in need of help and attention," he continued. "This multifaceted and much needed work deserves most profound recognition."

"I wish Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens celebrating Christmas good health and wellbeing," President Putin added.

On January 7, Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate one of the most important holidays: the Nativity of Jesus. On this day, Christmas is celebrated by the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalemite, Polish and Serbian Orthodox churches, the Athos monasteries in Greece, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church and the Old Believers. The Roman Catholic, Protestant and ten Orthodox churches (including the Church of Antioch, the Church of Alexandria, the Church of Cyprus, the Bulgarian Church, and others) mark the date earlier, on December 25. The reason is different denominations adhere to different calendars: Julian or Gregorian.