MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have hit the infrastructure of military airfields, weapons depots, and concentrations of equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces and mercenaries in 164 districts over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces damaged the infrastructure of military airfields, weapons depots, as well as concentrations of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries in 164 districts,"the ministry said.

Russian air defense systems downed 6 HIMARS projectiles and 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Air defense systems shot down 6 projectiles of the US HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 50 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles,” the report said.

The ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,618 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,280 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,507 multiple launch rocket systems, 20,270 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 29,955 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

North and Dnepr battlegroups

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also lost up to 145 servicemen and an ammunition depot in one day as a result of the actions of Russia’s battlegroups North and Dnepr.

"Units of Russia’s battlegroup North in the Kharkov direction inflicted losses on formations of the mechanized, airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Oreshanka, Granov, and Veterinary in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 65 servicemen, two vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, units of the Dnepr group of forces defeated the personnel and equipment of the infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye region. The enemy lost up to 80 servicemen, six vehicles and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. The Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and an ammunition dump were destroyed.

West battlegroup

At the same time, Russia’s West battlegroup repelled two counter-attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours. The enemy lost up to 580 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment.

“Two counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ assault groups were repelled. The enemy’s losses amounted to 580 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, 12 cars, Iveco armored combat vehicle, and 105mm Melara Mod 56 howitzer, 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery mount, 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, as well as M113 armored personnel carriers, two 155-mm M777 howitzers, two 155-mm M198 howitzers, and 105-mm M119 gun,” the ministry said.

East battlegroup

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 155 servicemen in 24 hours in the area of responsibility of Russia’s East battlegroup group. Russian troops advanced deep into the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and repulsed two counter-attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Two counterattacks of the enemy assault groups were repelled. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 155 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, five cars, a 152-mm self-propelled artillery unit Akatsiya, a 122-mm self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer,” the ministry said, adding that the group also destroyed an enemy ammunition depot.

Center battlegroup

Russia’s Center battlegroup improved its tactical position, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 510 servicemen and two Leopard tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Units of Russia’s Center battlegroup improved its tactical position. Personnel and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, three territorial defense brigades, two brigades of the National Guard and one brigade of the National Police of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Panteleimonovka, Mirolyubovka, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Shevchenko, Alexandropol, Dyleevka, and Volkovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Twelve counter-attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled. The enemy lost up to 510 servicemen and four tanks, including two Leopards,” the ministry said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost three infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, five other armored fighting vehicles, nine cars, three 152mm D-20 guns, one 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, and one US-made 105mm M119 gun. One electronic warfare station was destroyed.

South battlegroup

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 245 servicemen when units of Russia’s battlegroup South took more advantageous positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s battlegroup South took up more advantageous positions. Formations of mechanized infantry, motorized infantry, and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Predtechino, Dachnoye, and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Two counter-attacks of the enemy assault groups were repelled. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 245 servicemen," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, two 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, one 122mm D-30 howitzer, and two 105mm M119 guns made in the USA. Three ammunition warehouses were destroyed.