Washington views Canada’s PM Trudeau as ‘stalwart friend’ of US — official

WASHINGTON, January 7 /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who ponders a resignation, has been always a ‘stalwart friend’ of the United States, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Trudeau has been a stalwart friend of the United States," she told reporters, and added that Washington would "stand with" all people of Canada as they elected a new leader.

Prime Minister of Canada Trudeau announced earlier this month that he would resign as the chairman of the ruling Liberal Party of Canada, but would do so only after a new party leader was elected.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader," Trudeau, 53, said in his address to the nation on January 6.

In addition, the prime minister said that he asked Governor General Mary Simon to suspend the parliament until March 24. This measure will allow Trudeau to avoid a vote of no confidence, which the opposition had planned for late January.