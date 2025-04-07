Russia expects deepening of cooperation with Chinese companies — minister

ABU DHABI, April 7. /TASS/. Russia expects an increase in localization of the production process of Chinese companies in Russia and cooperation for greater resilience of the countries’ economies to external shocks, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"We understand that Russia’s production is interested in local manufacturing content. In other words, in increasing added value created on our territory. In this respect we expect localization, an increase in production on the Russian territory by Chinese companies. Concurrently, we are ready to cooperate as we understand that we will be resilient to external influence on our economy, on the Chinese economy," he told reporters on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2025.

Cooperation is inevitable, and it is based on mutual respect and the right for sovereign policy among other things, the minister added.

"We see particular attractiveness in joint work with Chinese companies, which know the Russian market well, having seriously boosted the presence on it over the past two years," he noted.