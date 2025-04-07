Putin tips hat to Ovechkin in telegram, no call yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet called star hockey player Alexander Ovechkin to congratulate him on becoming the NHL’s goals king, but he did send him a praise-filled telegram, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing, emphasizing that the whole country is proud of Ovechkin’s accomplishment.

"We can’t report anything about a phone call with Ovechkin at this point, as it hasn't happened yet," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a reporter’s inquiry on the subject. "But the congratulatory telegram sent by the head of state in itself clearly shows that the president holds Ovechkin's sports achievements in the highest regard," Peskov added. He reminded reporters that Putin made sure that Ovechkin knew how proud the country is of him in the telegram. "We are all happy for him, and we congratulate him," the presidential spokesman added.

On Sunday, Ovechkin scored his team's lone goal in a 4-1 road loss to the New York Islanders, securing his place as the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer in the regular season with 895 goals - passing NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.