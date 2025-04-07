WHO should stay out of politics, Russia urges to drop double standards — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) must remain depoliticized, and Russia urges the organization's member countries to avoid a policy of double standards, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

It said that in today's conditions, when the world is facing new healthcare challenges, the importance of WHO is growing.

"Russia considers it extremely important that the organization's activities remain depoliticized, scientifically based and meet the interests of all member states," the statement read. "Russia calls on all countries to strengthen trust and transparency in the work of the organization, avoid double standards and use its potential to strengthen the healthcare system and improve the health of the world's population."

The ministry added that Russia will continue to contribute to the development of multilateral cooperation and the renewal of the global health architecture within the WHO, "based on the principles of justice, mutual respect and equality."

The goal of the World Health Organization, established in 1948, is to coordinate the efforts of states in the field of health protection and combating global threats in this area.