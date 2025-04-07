Russian Government Bond Index down below 106 points first since February

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has dropped below 106 points for the first time since February 20, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 9:51 a.m. Moscow time (6:51 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was down by 1.48% at 105.92 points. By 10:56 a.m. Moscow time (7:56 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index had extended losses to 1.73% reaching 105.65 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.