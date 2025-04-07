BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. The European Commission has undermined the European Union’s economic policy, being unable to resolve the trade dispute with the US, which it is responsible for, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has said as he heads to the EU ministerial meeting on trade in Luxembourg.

"Brussels’ ineffective policy in recent years has made the EU far less competitive," he believes. "Brussels has placed European companies in a difficult position due to its absolutely unnecessary and extreme politicization of economic issues," the minister wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Now "the European Commission has been unable to establish normal customs cooperation with the US," he continued, adding that "the formula wasn’t complicated: it was necessary to reduce tariffs [in the EU] on products of the car industry, which is the backbone of two continental economies, with all reaping a benefit."

"However, the European Commission has failed it as well. Today someone at the EU Council should answer the question: how come that it happened (again)?" Szijjarto wrote.