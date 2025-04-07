Iran ready to give harsh response if US, Israel attack — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, April 7. /TASS/. Any outside aggression against Iran will be met with a harsh military response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, when asked to comment on US and Israeli threats to strike the country’s nuclear sites.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran regularly maintain and improve their ability to confront any threat. We will use all our might to respond to any attack or aggression against our country. Those who threaten Iran should know that if these threats materialize, they will immediately be met with a comprehensive response," the diplomat said at a weekly news conference. "Any threats against the Islamic republic will be met with a harsh response."

"We bring it to the attention of our neighbors that any attempts by third parties to carry out provocations and arson will have consequences. The nature of fire is such that it spreads quickly," Baghaei went on to say.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. While Tehran rejected direct communication with the US, it indicated that discussions through mediators could be a possibility.

On March 30, Trump announced he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed, also threatening unprecedented bombardments of Iran, if it rejected a deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would be met with a harsh retaliation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on April 7 that his country will do everything possible to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.