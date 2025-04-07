Author of Trump's 'worst portrait' fears irreparable damage to her career

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. American artist Sarah Boardman has said that her career has been threatened by criticism from US President Donald Trump, who called his portrait by her "the worst."

"I completed the portrait accurately, without ‘purposeful distortion,’ political bias, or any attempt to caricature the subject, actual or implied," Boardman said in a statement on her website, adding that she was acting in accordance with her contract.

The artist emphasized that the portrait hung in the Colorado legislature for six years and all that time it received "overwhelmingly positive reviews and feedback." "President Trump is entitled to comment freely, as we all are, but the additional allegations that I ‘purposefully distorted’ the portrait, and that I ‘must have lost my talent as I got older’ are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years which now is in danger of not recovering," Boardman added.

Trump's portrait was displayed in the Colorado legislature alongside images of other political leaders, including Barack Obama. In March, the American president criticized Boardman for what he believed was a deliberately distorted portrait. Trump called it "truly the worst" and added that he would prefer it not to be there.