Kremlin calls matches beween NHL, KHL 'idea that requires specifics'

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The idea of joint matches between the Eurasian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the North American National Hockey League (NHL) has no concrete form yet and requires consideration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no specifics here yet," he pointed out, answering the relevant question. "So far we have nothing to say in this regard. Let's not forget: this was just one of the ideas for possible consideration. Of course, there are a lot of nuances, by the way, everyone has their own schedules," the spokesman pointed out.

The idea of organizing matches between Russian and American players playing in two leagues was voiced during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on March 18. At the same time, the White House said, commenting on the conversation, that it was more interested in contacts on the Ukrainian issue than in organizing hockey matches.