Russian judokas cleared for 2025 European Judo Championship in Montenegro

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian national team’s judokas have been cleared to participate in the 2025 European Judo Championship in Montenegro, the President of the Russian Judo Federation (RJF) Sergey Soloveichik said on Thursday.

"Our prime goal is to perform at international competitions under the full-fledged format, as we have always done before: under the country’s flag, to the tune of the national anthem, and as the team," Soloveichik said.

"We are pursuing this goal gradually resorting to support of the International Judo Federation and other federations," Russia’s judo sports official continued. "We plan to be represented at the European Championships, as well as at the upcoming World Championship, in individual and team competition events. Our next step is to bring back the national flag and the country’s anthem."

The 2025 European Judo Championships will be held at the Moraca Sports Center in Podgorica, Montenegro, between April 23 and 27.

In late March, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

