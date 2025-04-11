Time for EU to make room for Turkey — Erdogan

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. The European Union should overcome its prejudices and take Turkey on as a full member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the official opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"The statements and criticism that Turkey is allegedly moving away from its goal of joining the European Union have no basis in fact. This is still the strategic goal of our country. However, let's show the necessary will to advance the process of our membership in the European Union. This process is not developing as we would like it to develop, sometimes because of fear, sometimes because of prejudice, and sometimes because of some players within the EU," Erdogan said.

"We declare that if the European Union wants to overcome its current problems and gain well-deserved representation in the new global system, it must act accordingly, shed the baggage of the past and give Turkey a place in the EU as soon as possible.".