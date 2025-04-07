Putin congratulates Ovechkin on historic NHL record

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin on his historic record for the number of goals scored in the regular season of the American National Hockey League (NHL), the Kremlin press service reported.

"I congratulate you on an outstanding record. You have surpassed the legendary masters in the number of goals scored in regular championship games," said the presidential telegram posted on the Kremlin website. "The current achievement has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad," Putin added.

Putin recalled that Ovechkin's rich sports career includes "victories at world and national tournaments, many other brilliant, unique achievements that have entered the annals of the Russian school of hockey." The head of state wished the Russian hockey player "health, happiness, fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and sports."

On Sunday, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal to become the top scorer in NHL regular-season history, surpassing Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky.