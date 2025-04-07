European students keep enrolling in Russia, even as ties fray — cooperation agency CEO

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. European citizens continue to enroll at Russian universities despite the challenging geopolitical situation, Head of Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov said at a press conference.

"The number of young people from Europe who want to go abroad to receive higher education in Russia has dropped considerably, but they are still enrolling," he noted. "There are some fields where Russia is simply second to none. In the arts, for example, like music and ballet. Where else would you go to study those if not in Russia?"

The sanctions imposed on Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation have seriously hampered the operation of Russian cultural centers abroad, Primakov said. The accounts of the centers have been blocked; some of them had to reduce staff seconded from Russia; some of the centers closed down or cut back their activities substantially. "Nevertheless, the work continues, as we are still present in 17 unfriendly countries. Russian language courses and some events are still being held there," Primakov emphasized. "According to EU figures, last year we implemented 640 various projects and events for both our compatriots and foreigners who are curious and courageous enough to visit our cultural centers," he said.

Primakov also noted that roughly one-fifth of all work carried out by Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation is still connected with the European Union.