French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96 — AFP

PARIS, January 7. /TASS/. Jean-Marie Le Pen, who founded the National Front party, now known as the National Rally, has died at the age of 96, AFP reported, citing his family.

"Jean-Marie Le Pen was called back to God at 12:00 on Tuesday surrounded by his loved ones," a statement from the family said, according to the report.

On the day of his death Le Pen was in a medical facility in Garches, where he had been admitted a few weeks ago. His daughter Marine Le Pen, who currently heads the National Rally’s parliamentary faction, was on a visit to Mayotte, an overseas department of France, when he died. News media often reported previously that he was in hospital. The family denied rumors about his critical condition, insisting that he was undergoing a medical checkup.