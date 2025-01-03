Russia strikes Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over week

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia delivered one massive and 12 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, army and mercenaries’ deployment sites over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the week of December 28, 2024 - January 3, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and 12 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, a gunpowder factory, the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and fuel depots, assembly workshops and storage sites of strike unmanned aerial vehicles and naval drones and deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 3,130 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy artillery guns in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of seven mechanized and three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 3,130 personnel, four tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored personnel carriers and 51 armored combat vehicles, the ministry specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 121 Ukrainian motor vehicles, 28 field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 3,175 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 3,175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 NATO-produced artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of an armored brigade, four mechanized brigades and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, five territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repulsed 35 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to more than 3,175 personnel, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, nine armored personnel carriers, including seven US-made M113 troop carriers and four other armored combat vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 36 Ukrainian motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, among them 13 NATO-produced weapons, eight electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition depots, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,745 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,745 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of five mechanized and two motorized infantry brigades, an infantry brigade and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled eight enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,745 personnel, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, three armored personnel carriers, among them a British-made Saxon and two US-manufactured M113 troop carriers, four other armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed five electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,750 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,750 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three German-made Leopard tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Novotroitskoye and Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations. They inflicted casualties on formations of an armored brigade, six mechanized and two motorized infantry brigades, a jaeger brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades, three National Guard brigades and an assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police. They repelled 85 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 2,750 personnel, seven tanks, among them three German-made Leopard tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, 13 armored personnel carriers, in particular, four US-manufactured M113 troop carriers and 16 other armored combat vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 26 Ukrainian motor vehicles and 28 field artillery guns, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 1,155 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of an armored brigade, three mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled 14 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,155 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and 23 field artillery guns, among them five US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 500 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 500 personnel, 30 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian troops take 46 Ukrainian soldiers as captives over week

Russian troops took 46 Ukrainian soldiers as captives over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 46 Ukrainian servicemen were taken as prisoners-of-war at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, 559 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 559 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 33 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and of the Uragan multiple rocket launcher, and also 559 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian Black Sea Fleet destroys 11 Ukrainian naval drones over week

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed 11 Ukrainian naval drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed 11 uncrewed boats," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 651 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 39,207 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,208 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,505 multiple rocket launchers, 20,163 field artillery guns and mortars and 29,832 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.