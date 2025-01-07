North Korea test-fires newest intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6

\TOKYO, January 7. /TASS/. North Korea test-fired its newest intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

"The hypersonic glide vehicle of the missile fired northeastward at a launching ground in a suburb of Pyongyang reached its first peak at the height of 99.8 kilometers and the second peak at the height of 42.5 kilometers while making 1,500-km-long flight as scheduled at the speed amounting to twelve times of the speed of sound and accurately landed on the waters of simulated target in the open sea," KCNA stated.

According to the agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of the country's cutting-edge ballistic missile.

KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying after the successful test-launch: "The current test-fire proved without doubt that we are actively developing such powerful new-type weapon systems as intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile to cope with different security threats the hostile forces posed to our state at present."

"Just like the intentional purpose of all military powers, the development of new-type hypersonic missile is mainly aimed to steadily put the country's nuclear war deterrent on an advanced basis by making the means of changing the war situation, the weapon system to which no one can respond, the linchpin of strategic deterrence," he continued.

The North Korean leader stressed that "this is clearly a plan and effort for self-defense, not an offensive plan and action," adding that the newest missile is capable of penetrating any global air defense system.

"The performance of our latest intermediate-range hypersonic missile system cannot be ignored worldwide, and the system can deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier," he stated.

"The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state," Kim Jong Un noted.

KCNA also reported that "The test of the new strategic weapon system is part of the plans for the development of the national defense capabilities to raise the durability and effectiveness of strategic deterrent against potential rivals in conformity with the changing regional security environment."

"The new compound of carbon fiber was used in the manufacture of the engine body of the new-type hypersonic missile and a new comprehensive and effective method based on the already-accumulated technologies introduced in the flight and guidance control system," the North Korean news agency added.