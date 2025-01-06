Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

DUBAI, January 6. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthis carried out a joint missile and drone strike at the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni missile and drone forces carried out a joint military operation, having attack the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern part of the Red Sea with two cruise missiles and four drones," the spokesman said, according to the Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory.

"The operation made it possible to disrupt the attack," he added.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response, the US and its allies launched Operation Prosperity Guardian aiming to ensure both the freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea. Subsequently, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom began to deliver joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines, targeting Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems.