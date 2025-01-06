Russian diplomat summoned to Moldovan Foreign Ministry after statement on energy crisis

CHISINAU, January 6. /TASS/. A representative of the Russian embassy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Moldova after the embassy stated its position regarding the energy crisis in Transnistria, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Tatiana Barac said on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to the spokeswoman, such statements negatively affect the relations between Chisinau and Moscow.

"In this regard, a representative of the embassy of the Russian Federation was summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the statement reads.

Earlier today, the Russian embassy said that it is watching the "rapidly deteriorating situation in Transnistria," where Russian gas supply was cut on January 1, with concern. The embassy noted that the crisis in the unrecognized republic "has been artificially created by the collective West and Ukraine." The diplomats pointed out that Moldovan and Ukrainian media "shamelessly seek to shift the responsibility" for the energy crisis on Russia.

Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative gas source. In order to save energy, the unrecognized republic shut down central heating and hot water supply to households, shut down industrial enterprises and initiated rolling blackouts. The Cuciurgan (Moldovan) power plant, located in Transnistria, has been switched from gas to coal, and its stockpile will last until late January or mid-February.