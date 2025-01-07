Chad’s president indignant at Macron’s comments about Africa — report

HARARE, January 7. /TASS/. Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno expressed resentment at French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about African countries that were once French colonies, the Chadian news website Alwihda reported.

"I wanted to express my outrage at President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks that exude contempt for Africa and Africans," the president was quoted as saying. "Frankly, I think he is in the wrong era."

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was reacting to Macron's remarks on the decision of Chad and several other French-speaking African countries to break off military cooperation with Paris. According to the French president, the Africans took the decision in consultation with Paris, but did not announce it publicly and "forgot to express gratitude" for the help in the fight against terror.

"The decision to end military cooperation with France is entirely a sovereign decision of Chad," Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said. "There is no room for any ambiguity here."

Earlier, Chad's Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah also condemned Macron's remarks as disrespectful and called for respecting the Africans and their contribution to fighting on France's side in the two world wars.