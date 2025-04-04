Hamas keeps half of living hostages in combat zone — official

CAIRO, April 4. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas keeps half of the living Israeli hostages in dangerous combat zones, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

"Half of the living hostages are staying in areas where the Israeli military has recently ordered evacuations. We decided not to move them to safe places but leave them where they are, tightening their security. However, they are still in extreme danger," he wrote on Telegram.

The Hamas official demanded the Israeli authorities "immediately engage in talks on the release or evacuation" of the hostages.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19. During its first phase, which ended on March 1, the parties were supposed to agree on the implementation of the second phase of the deal but they failed to do so.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.

According to the latest data from Israel, the radicals still hold 59 hostages in the Gaza Strip. One of the hostages is Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass whose close relatives are Russian nationals.