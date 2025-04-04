Sahel countries intend to cooperate with Russia in nuclear energy — portal

NAIROBI, April 4. /TASS/. Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which make up the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), would like to increase cooperation with Russia across the board, Burkinese portal Burkina 24 reported after consultations between the foreign ministers of the four countries.

It notes that the AES and Russia intend to strengthen diplomatic cooperation on international platforms, as well as in the fields of economics, nuclear energy, higher education, transport, trade, telecommunications, information and communication technologies, mass media and other areas.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in 2023 established the Alliance of Sahel States with the aim of creating an "African space of sovereignty in security, politics, geostrategy and economics." On July 6, 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger officially created the Confederation of Sahel States to deepen cooperation and integration.

On January 29, 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which, in their opinion, is under the influence of foreign powers, becoming a threat to member states and their peoples.