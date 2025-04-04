Turkey does not need US to attack Iran — top diplomat

LONDON, April 4. /TASS/. Turkey is not interested in a new source of instability in the region and does not want the US to attack Iran, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Reuters.

"Our region cannot tolerate another war, another big source of instability. And we don’t know what type of escalation might occur in case of such an attack. So we don’t want to see any [US] attack on Iran taking place. We need to see, as was the case in the past, peaceful negotiations employed by both sides and interested parties," the news agency quoted Fidan as saying.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue with the US, but allowed talks to continue through mediators.

On March 30, the US leader said he would impose additional tariffs on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed. He also threatened unprecedented bombing of Iran in the event of a complete rejection of the deal. In response, Khamenei said he did not believe in the likelihood of US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be met with a firm response.