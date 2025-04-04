Crew Dragon spacecraft with Fram2 mission crew return to Earth

NEW YORK, April 5. /TASS/. The Crew Dragon spacecraft with the astronauts of the Fram2 mission, during which an entirely civilian crew entered polar orbit for the first time, successfully returned to Earth.

The ship splashed down off the coast of California.

"Splashdown of Dragon and the framonauts (astronauts of Fram mission - TASS) confirmed, Welcome back to Earth," SpaceX said in a statement on the X social network.

The launch of the ship with a crew of four - entrepreneur Chun Wang (Malta), film director Jannike Mikkelsen (Norway), robotics specialist Rabea Rogge (Germany) and professional traveler Eric Philips (Australia) - took place on Monday. During the flight, the astronauts carried out a series of experiments and also flew over the North and South Poles of the planet.