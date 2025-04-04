NATO to maintain military support for Ukraine — Rutte

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance will continue to provide military support to Kiev through its command in Wiesbaden, which coordinates military supplies, and via its representative office in Ukraine, said Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"NATO itself continues to provide political and practical support for Ukraine. Through our command in Wiesbaden, our office in Ukraine, and more," Rutte told a news conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which was attended for the first time by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He said that NATO is ready to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

"Allies assured [the Ukrainian defense minister] of their continued support for Ukraine in its fight today and to help build up its armed forces for the future."

The Secretary General supported the US attempts to negotiate a truce while also welcoming the discussions that the European NATO countries are having about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

Rutte also said that NATO's goal is to arm Ukraine to a point where even after the conflict ends, "[Russia] never ever tries to get one square kilometer, or one square mile of Ukraine in the future."