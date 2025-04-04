BUDAPEST, April 4. /TASS/. The EU’s push to build up its defense capacity should not be used as a pretext for increased arms supplies and financial assistance to Ukraine, because that will protract the conflict, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said after a two-day summit with his counterparts from NATO countries.

While the ministers reached a broad consensus that Europe needed to bolster its defense, he said Hungary disagreed with the position of many NATO allies who approach this task "in the context of the current wartime, fitting it into the strategy of continuing the war." "The strategy of strengthening European defense should not imply a hidden increase in arms supplies and financial assistance to Ukraine, mainly because this would lead to a prolongation of hostilities," he told Hungarian journalists in Brussels as broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

"We also disagree with the position that defending Europe means defending Ukraine. Increasing the defense capability of the European Union means increasing the defense capability of the European Union, and not investing in the defense capability of a state that is not a member of NATO or the EU," Szijjarto said.

He stated that just because Ukraine is at war with Russia, that does not mean that it is protecting Europe, since "none of the EU or NATO members are under attack." "The claim that Ukraine is the first European line of defense is false," the minister said.

He also noted that peace in Ukraine will go a long way towards helping Europe grow its defense capacity. Given the difficult economic situation in the EU, funds for strengthening Europe's defense capability can only be freed up if the Ukrainian conflict is resolved. However, instead of supporting efforts to achieve peace, EU leaders continue to escalate military hysteria and paint Russia as an existential threat to the continent.