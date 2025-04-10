India, Russia agree on six projects for deepening investment cooperation

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects to bolster bilateral investment cooperation, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said following the eighth meeting of the bilateral working group on prior investment projects at the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation.

"The meeting of the working group was successful, targeting strengthening of economic ties between India and Russia through determining and promoting joint projects in sectors of mutual interest," the ministry said, adding that numerous projects of strategic importance for both countries were considered.

"The parties reached an agreement on six new strategic projects aimed at deepening bilateral investment cooperation," the ministry noted. The sides confirmed their commitment to expansion of investment ties in various fields.