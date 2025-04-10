Russia can take part in construction of Sri Lanka’s energy facilities — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia can take part in construction and upgrade of energy infrastructural facilities in Sri Lanka, Russian Energy Ministry said after the meeting between Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi and representatives of Sri Lankan energy companies.

"The topic of engaging Russian companies in projects on construction and upgrade of energy infrastructure facilities, including liquefied natural gas, was also covered during the meeting," the ministry said.

"We consider Sri Lanka as a promising partner in the energy sphere; our talks were meaningful," Deputy Minister Roman Marshavin said, cited by the ministry.