Foreigners to be allowed staying in Russia on electronic visa twice longer — PM

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Foreign citizens will be able to stay in Russia on a unified electronic visa for nearly twice as long as before, now 30 days instead of 16, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a government meeting.

"This is the second year that residents of 64 countries have been eligible for a unified electronic visa. During this time, over one million visas have been issued," the prime minister said.

"Today, we will review a legislative amendment to extend the permitted stay under this program. It will now be 30 days instead of 16," the prime minister clarified.