China not to tolerate intimidation by US, to follow through to the end — commerce ministry

BEIJING, April 10. /TASS/. Beijing will not tolerate Washington’s economic pressure, continuing to protect its own interests, the Chinese commerce ministry’s spokesperson He Yongqian told a briefing when asked whether the country would raise tariffs on imports from the US further on.

"I would not comment on iffy questions, though I would like to stress that there are no winners in the trade war and protectionism is the road to nowhere. If the US presses its point China will follow through to the end, we will never tolerate excessive pressure and intimidation by the US and we will take decisive measures to protect our legal rights," she said.

"If you want to talk, our doors are open, but the dialogue should be based on equal terms and mutual respect," the spokesperson noted. "If you want to fight, China will fight until the end," she stressed, adding that "pressure, threats, and blackmail are not acceptable ways to cooperate with the People’s Republic of China."

"We hope that the US and China will be receptive to each other and resolve differences appropriately through dialogue and discussions in the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation," He Yongqian concluded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. China’s government said it would raise additional tariffs on imports from the US to 84% starting April 10 as a retaliatory measure.