Treaty between Minsk, Moscow guarantees absolute security to Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 10. /TASS/. The treaty on security guarantees within the Union State ensures Belarus’ total security, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster.

"Absolute security, no one will go to war with a nuclear country," he said, replying to a question as to how Belarus benefits from this treaty.

"No matter how much somebody might want to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth, it won’t happen, it’s a nuclear state," he noted. "It’s the same with Belarus," Lukashenko pointed out.

According to the Belarusian president, "the Poles, Baltic countries, and so on, had their own plans but now they are quiet." "I follow their statements, I receive reports - they are being cautious now," he explained.

Following the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on December 6, 2024, Moscow and Minsk approved a shared security concept and signed an interstate treaty on security guarantees within the framework of the Union State.